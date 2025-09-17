Post-Sublime with Rome, Rome Ramirez channels belief in 'the power of song' on debut solo EP

'Gemini' EP artwork. (5 Music Incorporated/The Orchard)
By Josh Johnson

Sublime with Rome may be over, but Rome Ramirez's story is just beginning.

While the Sublime offshoot dissolved upon the "Santeria" band's reformation with Jakob Nowell, son of late frontman Bradley Nowell, Ramirez is launching his solo career with the EP Gemini.

Reflecting on his time in Sublime with Rome, Ramirez tells ABC Audio, "It really just strengthened how much I love music and how much I believe in the power of song."

"Now, as I kinda climb the ranks on my own with my solo efforts, that's kinda like my North Star," Ramirez says.

"I've played stadiums, I've played arenas, and the love to just do the craft is the same no matter what size venue," he continues. "That's been kind of a really rad journey to get to redo this process again but with a vision that's solely my own."

So far, so good: the Gemini single "Slow & Easy," which features Dirty Heads, sits in the top 20 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

"Millions of people are listening to it every week, and they like it!" Ramirez says. "I just love that, 'cause that's why I wrote the song. I wrote the song so people could listen to it and feel exactly what I'm talking about."

Gemini also includes the song "Why Me?," which finds Ramirez reflecting on his musical journey up to this point.

"It was important for me to really kinda make that to be known that I love Sublime, I will always love Sublime," Ramirez says. "I'm very proud of where I'm from and what I've done, and I'm very grateful for it all. Here's where I'm going next."

Gemini drops Friday. Ramirez will launch a U.S. tour Wednesday in Destin, Florida.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

