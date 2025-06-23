Portugal. The Man announces US tour

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)
By Josh Johnson

Portugal. The Man has announced a U.S. tour.

The headlining outing runs from Nov. 6 in Portland, Oregon, to Dec. 12 in Austin, Texas. It's dubbed the Denali tour, referring to the Alaskan mountain federally designated as Mount McKinley.

"It's the name of a mountain, twenty-thousand feet high, 6 million years old," Portugal. The Man says. "Some things are bigger than the present, steadier than feelings: certain, defiant, unmovable, clear. Maybe—maybe— music is one of the too."

"Let's keep our chins up," the "Feel It Still" outfit continues. "Because that's the only way to see the mountain: a fury of hot magma that turned into rock. Music is one of them too."

Presales begin June 24 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on June 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit PortugalTheMan.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

