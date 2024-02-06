Portugal. The Man announces spring & summer tour

2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Erika Goldring/Getty Images (Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Portugal. The Man has announced a spring and summer U.S. tour in continued support of their latest album, Chris Black Changed My Life.

The headlining outing begins May 1 in Wilmington, North Carolina, and concludes July 17 in Missoula, Montana. A presale begins Wednesday, February 7, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit PortugaltheMan.com.

Chris Black Changed My Life, the follow-up to 2017's Woodstock, was released in June. It includes the singles "Dummy" and "Summer of Luv." Along with the tour announcement, Portugal. The Man has released the video for the Chris Black song "Grim Generation," which you can watch now streaming on YouTube.

Portugal. The Man is currently on a winter tour, which concludes February 24 in Washington, D.C.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

