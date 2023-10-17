Portugal. The Man schedules 2024 tour dates

Portugal. The Man has announced 2024 tour dates in support of their new album, Chris Black Changed My Life.

The headlining run kicks off February 2 in Del Mar, California, and concludes February 24 in Washington, D.C. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20, at 10 a.m. local time. A presale begins Wednesday, October 18, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit PortugaltheMan.com.

Chris Black Changed My Life, the follow-up to 2017's "Feel It Still"-spawning Woodstock, dropped in June. It includes the singles "Dummy" and "Summer of Luv."

