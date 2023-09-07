Portugal. The Man releases video for 'Chris Black Changed My Life' song "Doubt"

By Josh Johnson

Portugal. The Man has released the video for "Doubt," a track off the band's new album, Chris Black Changed My Life.

The clip, which is streaming now on YouTube, was filmed on the unceded ancestral lands of the Knik Tribe in the "Feel It Still" outfit's home state of Alaska.

"The videos are daydreaming ... we're capturing the recklessness of us as kids where we can be creative in our own little worlds," says frontman John Gourley. "We can be Alaskan creative, you can go big; as far as you can see there are no limits. I love it, because the people there are up for anything, and they know how to find the fun and humor."

Chris Black Changed My Life, the first PTM album in six years, was released in June. It also features the single "Dummy."

