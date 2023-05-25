Portugal. The Man shares new song "Summer of Luv" off '﻿Chris Black Changed My Life'﻿ album

Portugal. the Man has shared a new song called "Summer of Luv," a track off the band's upcoming album, Chris Black Changed My Life.

The track, which features the psychedelic band Unknown Mortal Orchestra, is available now via digital outlets. You can watch its accompanying visualizer, which references the opening credits of The Simpsons, streaming now on YouTube.

"Summer of Luv" follows the previously released Chris Black Changed My Life songs "Dummy," "Champ" and "Thunderdome [W.T.A.]."

Chris Black Changed My Life is the follow-up to 2017's Woodstock, which spawned the megahit "Feel It Still." It's due out June 23.

