Portugal. The Man selling personal guitars & gear with Reverb shop

Portugal. The Man is the latest artist to launch their own shop with the online gear marketplace Reverb.

The "Feel It Still" outfit is parting with a number of personally used instruments and gear, including a 1960s Vox Shadow guitar featuring artwork by John Gourley.

"I used this live and in the studio quite a bit," Gourley says of the guitar. "It's got this f***** up tone when you run any fuzz through it. I used it on a bunch of our earlier records."

The Portugal. The Man Reverb shop opens August 16. It will raise money for research of and awareness for the disease DHDDS.

Portugal. The Man released a new album, Chris Black Changed My Life, in June. The band just headlined the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 6, which, according to Setlist.fm, included appearances by "Weird Al" Yankovic and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor Charlie Day.

