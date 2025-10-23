Portugal. The Man, Role Model & Royel Otis release new songs for '﻿Nobody Wants This'

'Nobody Wants This' season 2 soundtrack cover. (The Core Records/Interscope Records)
By Josh Johnson

Portugal. The Man, Role Model and Royel Otis have released new music as part of the soundtrack to the second season of the Netflix series Nobody Wants This.

The "Feel It Still" and "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out" outfits contribute original tracks called "Reach You" and "Saddle Again," respectively, while the "moody" duo recorded an acoustic version of their song "who's your boyfriend."

The season 2 Nobody Wants This soundtrack is out now. It also includes the previously released FINNEAS song "Palomino."

Nobody Wants This follows the relationship between an agnostic podcaster and a rabbi, played by Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, respectively. The season 1 soundtrack included songs by HAIM, Lana Del Rey and WALK THE MOON.

Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

("Saddle Again" video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

