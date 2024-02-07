Portishead's Beth Gibbons premieres first single off upcoming solo debut album, '﻿Lives Outgrown'

Portishead frontwoman Beth Gibbons has premiered the first single of her upcoming debut solo album, Lives Outgrown.

The track is called "Floating on a Moment" and is available now via digital outlets. You can watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Lives Outgrown will be released May 17. Speaking on the themes of the album, Gibbons shares, "I realized what life was like with no hope."

"That was a sadness I'd never felt," Gibbons says. "Before, I had the ability to change my future, but when you're up against your body, you can't make it do something it doesn't want to do."

"People started dying," she continues. "When you're young, you never know the endings, you don't know how it's going to pan out. You think: we're going to get beyond this. It's going to get better. Some endings are hard to digest. Now I've come out of the other end, I just think, you've got to be brave."

Here's the Lives Outgrown track list:

"Tell Me Who You Are Today"

"Floating on a Moment"

"Burden of Life"

"Lost Changes"

"Rewind"

"Reaching Out"

"Oceans"

"For Sale"

"Beyond the Sun"

"Whispering Love"

