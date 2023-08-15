Portishead's Beth Gibbons sings on mashup of Joy Division & David Bowie songs in support of Afghan girls

Portishead frontwoman Beth Gibbons sings on a mashup cover of Joy Division's "Atmosphere" and David Bowie's "Heroes" in support of The Miraculous Love Kids, an organization that provided music lessons to girls and young women in Afghanistan.

The recording, which features students of The Miraculous Love Kids on guitar, is being released to mark the two-year anniversary of the Taliban retaking control of Afghanistan in August 2021.

"One of the first deeds the Taliban enacted after taking control was to ban girls from attending school and then to outlaw music," the organization says. "We will defy this wicked ban and break this outlandish law on behalf of all girls, women and good souls of Afghanistan."

You can watch Gibbons' performance alongside The Miraculous Love Kids streaming now on YouTube.

Other supporters of The Miraculous Love Kids include Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and System of a Down's Serj Tankian.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.