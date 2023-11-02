Portishead releases 25th anniversary edition of 'Roseland NYC Live' album

By Josh Johnson

Portishead has released a newly remastered edition of their 1998 live album, Roseland NYC Live, in honor of its 25th anniversary.

The orchestra-backed performance was recorded largely in 1997 at the now-closed Roseland Ballroom in New York City between the release of Portishead's 1994 debut album, Dummy, and their 1997 self-titled release.

"I've always held the memory of this show which we played before our second album was released," says Portishead's Adrian Utley. "This was the first time an audience had heard the new tunes and it was put together to launch that album. Great care was taken over the orchestrations and look of the filming. It preceded a year long World tour for us. Recorded and filmed in the legendary Roseland Ballroom in New York which unfortunately doesn't exist any more."

You can listen to the 25th anniversary edition of Roseland NYC Live, which also includes three bonus tracks, now via digital outlets. It'll be available on CD and vinyl at a later date.

