Porno for Pyros' rescheduled Horns, Thorns en Halos tour will now be band's "farewell tour"

Porno for Pyros just got back together a year ago, but they're already gearing up to say goodbye.

The Perry Farrell-led band has announced the rescheduled dates for their Horns, Thorns en Halos tour, which was originally set to launch in October but was postponed so the group could focus on recording new music. A press release describes the trek as a "farewell tour."

"At long last, the final farewell," PfP adds in a Facebook post. "It will be a blaze of glory, one magnificent ball of fire. This is the final chapter for all the weirdos and unsung heroes. We can't wait to share these final performances with you. Let's give it everything we've got!"

The tour runs from February 13 in Santa Ana, California, to March 10 in Montclair, New Jersey. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m. local time. Those who purchased tickets to the postponed dates will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, November 15, at noon local time.

Meanwhile, a new Porno for Pyros song called "Agua" is set to drop on Thursday, November 16. It's the first single off an upcoming EP, due out in 2024, ahead of the tour.

