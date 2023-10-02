Porno for Pyros postpones upcoming comeback tour to continue working on new music

The first Porno for Pyros tour in 25 years will have to wait a bit longer.

The Perry Farrell-led band has announced that the upcoming trek, set to kick off October 8 in Wheatland, California, is being postponed so they can continue to work on new music.

"Whilst rehearsing for our first tour in 25 years, we've also been in the studio creating new music -- that we were hoping to get to you in time for these shows," reads an Instagram post. "Unfortunately, we have had to move the dates for the upcoming tour as we were not able to begin our campaign in time."

"We've pushed the tour a few months from now, in order for everyone to hear and appreciate the new material that is finally finished," the post continues. "Listen up for the new music in the upcoming weeks and keep an eye out for new tour dates."

Porno for Pyros released two albums — 1993's self-titled debut and 1996's Good God's Urge — before breaking up in 1998. Aside from a few one-off performances, the group stayed on hiatus until the original lineup got back together for a full reunion in 2022.

