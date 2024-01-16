Porno for Pyros announces livestream for farewell tour show

Porno for Pyros will be livestreaming a show from their farewell tour.

You can watch the Perry Farrell-fronted band's performance in Los Angeles on February 18 live via the streaming platform Veeps.

"We're excited to welcome you to our home and want to capture the energy from the final show in Los Angeles as if you are there with us," Porno for Pyros says. "Your support means the world to us and this is a way for us to keep memories alive with you."

For more info, visit Veeps.com.

Porno for Pyros' farewell tour launches February 13 in Santa Ana, California, and concludes March 10 in Montclair, New Jersey. The group put out a new single, "Agua," in November.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.