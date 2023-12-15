Porno for Pyros shares new song, "Pete's Dad"

Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

Porno for Pyros has released a new song called "Pete's Dad."

The track is part-holiday tune and part-tribute to guitarist Peter DiStefano's father, who survived cancer.

"Best friends are people of action," DiStefano says. "When Porno for Pyros created this song 'Pete's Dad,' that's when I knew these band of men were my best friends."

You can listen to "Pete's Dad" now via digital outlets.

"Pete's Dad" follows the November release of the single "Agua," which marked the first new Porno for Pyros song in over 25 years. A new EP is set to drop in 2024.

Porno for Pyros will launch a farewell tour in February. The trek will feature the trio of DiStefano and Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell and Stephen Perkins, as well as Mike Watt on bass in place of founding member Martyn LeNoble.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

