Porno for Pyros share new song, "Fingernail"

Porno for Pyros have released a new song called "Fingernail."

The track arrives a month after the Perry Farrell-led band played the last show on their farewell tour in March and is described as "one last swan song."

"It was originally supposed to come before the tour, we tried, but even the best laid plans don't always work out," the group says. "It's a beautiful song, one that we hope resonates with you as it does with us."

You can listen to "Fingernail" now via digital outlets.

"Fingernail" follows February's "Little Me," and 2023's "Agua" and "Pete's Dad." Prior to that, Porno for Pyros hadn't released any new music in over 25 years.

