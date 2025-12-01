The Pogues' Spider Stacy reflects on legacy of 'Fairytale of New York': 'It's really, really nice'

The Pogues' "Fairytale of New York" remains a holiday staple nearly 40 years after its release. All these years later, Pogues member Spider Stacy continues to marvel at its success.

"It's something that we did, and then it's just kinda, like, almost been taken from us," Stacy tells ABC Audio.

He laughs, "It's a 'thank you very much, we'll have that' by all these people."

Stacy means that in a positive way and has found that the reach of "Fairytale of New York" has transcended far beyond just Pogues fans.

"It's one of those songs where there's loads of people who really love 'Fairytale of New York' and who know nothing about The Pogues at all," Stacy says.

Stacy recalls one particular instance when someone told him "Fairytale of New York" was their grandmother's favorite song.

"It's like, 'OK, so it's your grandma's favorite song. Thanks?'" Stacy laughs. "But no, I mean, it's really, really nice when you hear that."

If "Fairytale of New York" is your or your grandmother's favorite song, you can tune into ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular, which will feature a performance of the track by Good Charlotte. The special premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

The Pogues, meanwhile, embarked on a U.S. tour in September, marking their first trip stateside since the 2023 death of frontman Shane MacGowan.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

