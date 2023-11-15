The Pogues' "Fairytale of New York" reimagined as "Fairytale of Philadelphia" by Jason & Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce is following in the musical footsteps of his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has teamed up with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, to record a cover of The Pogues' "Fairytale of New York."

The Kelces re-title the song "Fairytale of Philadelphia" and reimagine Shane MacGowan and Kirsty MacColl's tale of lost romance as one of brotherly rivalry and love. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

"Fairytale of Philadelphia" will appear on an upcoming holiday album from The Philly Specials, made up of Jason and fellow Eagles offensive linemen Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson. A Philly Special Christmas Special will be released December 1.

