The Pogues, Dropkick Murphys headlining Seisiún festival

On St. Patrick's Day, celebrate with the announcement of an Irish-themed festival headlined by The Pogues and Dropkick Murphys.

The two-day event, dubbed Seisiún after the Irish word for a musical session, takes place Sept. 6-7 in Boston. The bill includes The Waterboys and The Hold Steady, among others.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

Seisiún will mark The Pogues' first U.S. show since the 2023 death of frontman Shane MacGowan. The band also teases that more U.S. tour plans are in the works.

