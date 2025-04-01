The Pogues announce first North American tour in 13 years

The Pogues have announced their first North American tour in 13 years.

The outing, which celebrates the 40th anniversary of the 1985 Pogues album Rum Sodomy & the Lash, begins Sept. 5 in Washington, D.C., and makes stops in Philadelphia, New York City, Toronto and Montreal. It also includes a headlining set at the previously announced Seisiún festival in Boston.

"We're looking forward not just to raising a glass or two but also to raising the roof with our fans and friends, old and new, to celebrate the music we've made and the alliances we've formed over the years," say founding members James Fearnley, Jem Finer and Spider Stacy, who will be leading the live lineup alongside guest instrumentalists and vocalists.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

The tour will also mark The Pogues' first North American run since the 2023 death of frontman Shane MacGowan.

