The Pogues announce 'Rum Sodomy & the Lash' 40th anniversary reissue

The Pogues have announced a reissue of their 1985 album Rum Sodomy & the Lash in honor of its 40th anniversary.

The set is due out on vinyl Oct. 24 and on CD Nov. 28. Along with the original album, the reissue includes the 1986 Poguetry in Motion EP, plus two live recordings from 1987 and a rough mix of The Pogues' rare cover of "Do You Believe in Magic," originally by The Lovin' Spoonful.

The Pogues will be celebrating the Rum Sodomy & the Lash anniversary with a North American tour in September, their first in 13 years and their first since the 2023 death of frontman Shane MacGowan.

For the tour, original members James Fearnley, Jem Finer and Spider Stacy will be joined by guest vocalists.

