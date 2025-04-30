Plushy is the crown: Linkin Park members turned into plush toys

Linkin Park In Concert - Brooklyn, NY Theo Wargo/Getty Images (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

It's Linkin Park, in toy form!

The company Youtooz has recreated each of the band's six members -- Mike Shinoda, Emily Armstrong, Brad Delson, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell, Joe Hahn and Colin Brittain -- as nine-inch tall plush dolls.

You can watch Linkin Park react to Youtooz plushies via the group's Instagram, and order your own now at Youtooz.com.

Meanwhile, the real-life Linkin Park is currently touring the U.S. in support of their 2024 comeback album, From Zero. A deluxe edition of the record drops May 16.

