Plain White T's schedules 2024 US tour

Plain White T's have announced a 2024 U.S. tour in support of their forthcoming self-titled album.

The headlining outing launches January 23 in Spokane, Washington, and concludes February 18 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Along the way, the group will say "Hey There" to Delilah's hometown of New York City on February 7.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 10, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit PlainWhiteTs.com.

Plain White T's the album will be released November 17. It's the follow-up to 2018's Parallel Universe.

