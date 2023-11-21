Placebo announces ﻿'Placebo Live'﻿ box set

By Josh Johnson

Placebo is putting their live experience into a new box set.

The four-disc Placebo Live is due out December 15 and includes recordings of three performances from over the past year. You'll find a double-vinyl capturing a festival set in Spain, a Blu-ray of a Mexico City concert and a CD of a London live-in-studio session.

Placebo Live is available now to preorder.

Placebo put out a new album, Never Let Me Go, in 2022, marking their first record in nearly 10 years. In 2023, they launched their first U.S. headlining tour since 2014.

