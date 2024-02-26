PJ Harvey schedules first US tour in seven years

PJ Harvey Performs In Berlin Frank Hoensch/Redferns (Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

PJ Harvey is embarking on her first U.S. tour in seven years.

The headlining outing begins September 11 in Washington, D.C, and concludes October 14 in Los Angeles. Tickets will be available starting with a presale on Tuesday, February 27, at 10 a.m. ET.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit PJHarvey.net.

Harvey will be touring in support of her first album in seven years, 2023's I Inside the Old Year Dying. She's also just premiered a new video for a song off the record, "Seem Am I," which is streaming now on YouTube.

