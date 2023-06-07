PJ Harvey releases new song, "I Inside the Old I Dying"

Partisan Records

By Josh Johnson

PJ Harvey has released a new song called "I Inside the Old I Dying," a track off her upcoming, similarly titled album, I Inside the Old Year Dying.

"In the lyric everyone is waiting for the savior to reappear -- everyone and everything anticipates the arrival of this figure of love and transformation," Harvey shares. "There is a sense of sexual longing and awakening and of moving from one realm into another -- from child to adult, from life to death and the eternal."

You can listen to "I Inside the Old I Dying" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

I Inside the Old Year Dying, the follow-up to 2016's The Hope Six Demolition Project, drops July 7. It also includes the previously released song "A Child's Question, August."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

