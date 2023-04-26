PJ Harvey announces new album, '﻿I Inside the Old Year Dying'

PJ Harvey has announced a new album called I Inside the Old Year Dying.
The milestone 10th studio effort from the "Down by the Water" artist -- and her first since 2016's The Hope Six Demolition Project -- arrives July 7.
"I think the album is about searching, looking -- the intensity of first love, and seeking meaning," Harvey says. "Not that there has to be a message, but the feeling I get from the record is one of love -- it's tinged with sadness and loss, but it's loving. I think that's what makes it feel so welcoming: so open."
You can listen to the record's first single, "A Child's Question, August," now via digital outlets.
Here's the I Inside the Old Year Dying track list:
"Prayer at the Gate"
"Autumn Term"
"Lonesome Tonight"
"Seem an I"
"The Nether-edge"
"I Inside the Old Year Dying"
"All Souls"
"A Child's Question, August"
"I Inside the Old I Dying"
"August"
"A Child's Question, July"
"A Noiseless Noise"
