Pixies' Black Francis guests on new Dandy Warhols song, "Danzig with Myself"

Sunset Blvd. Records

By Josh Johnson

Frank Black, aka Pixies frontman Black Francis, guests on a new song from The Dandy Warhols.

The track is called "Danzig with Myself" and will appear on the "Bohemian Like You" outfit's upcoming album, Rockmaker.

"It started with a riff that either sounded like Misfits or Danzig and then got slowed down," Warhols frontman Courtney Taylor-Taylor says of "Danzig with Myself." "Over time, it became the working title that was just too good to replace."

You can listen to "Danzig with Myself" now via digital outlets. Rockmaker will be released March 15.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

