Pinellas County Hurricane Milton Emergency Information

Pinellas County is in the potential path of Hurricane Milton and could experience life-threatening storm surge, localized flooding and hurricane force winds, depending on where the storm makes landfall on Wednesday.
- Pinellas County has issued an evacuation order for all residential healthcare facilities within Zone A, B and C. A mandatory evacuation for all special needs residents in these zones begins at noon today (Oct. 7, 2024).
- The mandatory orders are only for these facilities, but Pinellas County is encouraging voluntary evacuation for residents in Zone A, B and C and mobile homes in advance of possible mandatory orders later today. At-risk residents can evacuate only a few miles to higher ground and safe structures outside of Zone C. If evacuations are ordered, the County will open emergency shelters. Check your evacuation zone.
- Shelters are opening for voluntary evacuations at noon today, Oct. 7, 2024, at the following locations:
Largo High School, 410 Missouri Ave. N., Largo (pet friendly)
Gibbs High School, 850 34th St. S. St. Petersburg (pet friendly)
Palm Harbor University High School, 1900 Omaha St, Palm Harbor (pet friendly)
Palm Harbor University High School Bldg. 19 (special needs)
Dunedin Middle School, 70 Patricia Ave., Dunedin (special needs)
Oak Grove Middle School, 1370 S. Belcher Road, Clearwater (special needs)
- Sandbag locations are available. View locations.
Residents outside of unincorporated Pinellas County should check with their municipality for the latest sandbag site information and to confirm availability. Learn how to use sandbags and what other alternatives may be available.
- Find your storm surge risk using Pinellas County’s storm surge risk viewer, which shows the potential storm surge flooding based on the predicted forecast from the National Hurricane Center.
