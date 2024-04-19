Pierce the Veil unveils studio cover of Radiohead's "Karma Police"

Fearless Records

By Josh Johnson

In 2023, Pierce the Veil covered Radiohead's "Karma Police" for Australia's triple j radio and its "Like a Version" series. Now, we've got an official studio version.

You can listen to the recording via digital outlets and watch its accompanying visualizer streaming on YouTube.

The "Karma Police" cover follows PtV's 2023 album, The Jaws of Life, which features the fellow '90s-referencing song "Pass the Nirvana" and the single "Emergency Contact."

Pierce the Veil will be supporting blink-182's summer U.S. tour, kicking off in June.

