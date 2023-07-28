Pierce the Veil tops ﻿'Billboard'﻿ airplay chart for first time with "Emergency Contact"

Fearless Records

By Josh Johnson

For the first time, Pierce the Veil has a #1 hit on a Billboard airplay chart.

The band's song "Emergency Contact," the current single off their new album, The Jaws of Life, is now the leader on the Alternative Airplay ranking.

PtV previously appeared on Alternative Airplay with their 2016 single "Circles" and charted on the Mainstream Rock Airplay tally with another The Jaws of Life song, "Pass the Nirvana."

The Jaws of Life, the fifth Pierce the Veil album, was released in February.

Pierce the Veil recently wrapped a co-headlining tour with The Used. They'll launch their own U.S. trek in the fall.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

