Pierce the Veil teases "really cool and special and memorable" ﻿'The Jaws of Life'﻿ tour

Pierce the Veil will launch a U.S. tour in support of their new album, The Jaws of Life, on Saturday, November 4, in Sacramento, California. It's the group's first stateside headlining outing since The Jaws of Life dropped in February — they co-headlined a run with The Used over the spring — which means more time for new songs, although not enough time for every song.

"That's the problem you have when you put out new records," bassist Jaime Preciado tells ABC Audio. "Now all of a sudden the discography is padded with some albums, so it's tougher to make set lists. Or at least to make everyone happy, and we know we're not gonna make everyone happy, 'cause we can't play for three hours."

PtV has played a number of songs off The Jaws of Life, including the #1 alternative radio single "Emergency Contact," during shows earlier in the year, and Preciado's been encouraged by the response to the new tunes.

"It's been awesome, man," Preciado says. "Honestly it's been so, so welcoming. From the moment we started playing shows again to playing new songs off the album ... something's going on right now that I can't really explain. I'm just, like, ear-to-ear grin, smile all the time, just because I know all the work we've done."

For the upcoming shows, Pierce the Veil wants you to feel like "from the moment you walk in to the moment you leave, there's something special going on."

"We're gonna try and do something really cool and special and memorable, and put on a show," Preciado says. "That's what we've always done, we've always tried to do, and we will continue to try our hardest to do that."

"I want everyone to just leave there being, like, 'Holy s***!'" he laughs.

