Pierce the Veil pays tribute to music agent Dave Shapiro, victim in San Diego plane crash

Pierce the Veil has shared a tribute to Dave Shapiro, the co-founder of the Sound Talent Group music agency who died in Thursday's San Diego plane crash.

"We lost our longtime agent, manager, and dear friend Dave Shapiro in a tragic plane accident on Thursday morning, along with other close colleagues and friends," PtV writes in an Instagram post. "It's hard to put into words how much this man meant to so many of us. He made a profound impact in such a short time and touched countless lives around the world."

The group adds that they'd worked with Shapiro for nearly 20 years and that they were actually the first band he ever booked.

"Dave, we're really gonna miss you," the post continues. "You were taken from us too soon. Thank you for giving us everything you had while you were here. Every time we take the stage, it will be in your memory."

Frontman Vic Fuentes also posted a tribute to his Instagram, writing, "I lost 4 of my best friends in a tragic plane accident yesterday."

"I'm in utter shock and disbelief," Fuentes writes. "Nothing prepares you for a tragedy like this. My heart goes out to the families and friends who knew these remarkable people."

David Williams, the original drummer for the metalcore band The Devil Wears Prada, is also believed to be among the casualties in the crash. Williams had posted images of the plane on Wednesday night and tagged Shapiro on his Instagram Story. In a post Thursday, TDWP wrote, "No words. We owe you everything. Love you forever."

