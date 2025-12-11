Pierce the Veil, The Black Crowes among openers for Guns N' Roses' 2026 North American tour

Guns N' Roses 2026 tour poster. (Courtesy of Live Nation)
By Josh Johnson

Pierce the Veil and The Black Crowes are among the openers for Guns N' Roses 2026 North American tour, kicking off in May.

Other openers include rap icons Ice Cube and Public Enemy, as well as the AWOLNATION side project The Barbarians of California. GN'R's new drummer, Isaac Carpenter, previously played in AWOLNATION.

For the full list of dates and their corresponding openers, visit GunsNRoses.com.

Along with hitting the road, Guns N' Roses has been in the studio. The "Welcome to the Jungle" rockers put out two new singles, "Nothin'" and "Atlas," earlier in December, marking their first fresh material in two years.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!