Pierce the Veil bassist recalls playing with blink-182 ahead of One More Time tour

Pierce The Veil Perform At Alexandra Palace Joseph Okpako/WireImage (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

By Josh Johnson

Pierce the Veil is getting ready to share the stage with blink-182 many, many more times.

The "King for a Day" rockers are opening the upcoming U.S. leg of blink's One More Time tour, which begins Thursday in Orlando, Florida. As bassist Jaime Preciado tells ABC Audio, Pierce the Veil played with the "All the Small Things" outfit during a festival back when their 2016 song "Circles" was taking off.

"It was blink-182, Pierce the Veil, AFI, Jimmy Eat World," Preciado says. "You know, like, legacy bands, and we're just happy to be a part of it."

"We're like, 'We're just happy to be here!'" he laughs.

Playing with blink was especially meaningful for Preciado and his bandmates, as both groups originally hail from the San Diego area.

"To us, it's all about just kind of being in that company, and that feels really cool for us," Preciado says.

Blink-182 will be supporting their 2023 comeback album, ONE MORE TIME..., which marks their first record with returning member Tom DeLonge in over 10 years.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    St. Pete Pride 2024

    2024 St Pete Pride Parade, presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!