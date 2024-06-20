Pierce the Veil bassist recalls playing with blink-182 ahead of One More Time tour

Pierce the Veil is getting ready to share the stage with blink-182 many, many more times.

The "King for a Day" rockers are opening the upcoming U.S. leg of blink's One More Time tour, which begins Thursday in Orlando, Florida. As bassist Jaime Preciado tells ABC Audio, Pierce the Veil played with the "All the Small Things" outfit during a festival back when their 2016 song "Circles" was taking off.

"It was blink-182, Pierce the Veil, AFI, Jimmy Eat World," Preciado says. "You know, like, legacy bands, and we're just happy to be a part of it."

"We're like, 'We're just happy to be here!'" he laughs.

Playing with blink was especially meaningful for Preciado and his bandmates, as both groups originally hail from the San Diego area.

"To us, it's all about just kind of being in that company, and that feels really cool for us," Preciado says.

Blink-182 will be supporting their 2023 comeback album, ONE MORE TIME..., which marks their first record with returning member Tom DeLonge in over 10 years.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.