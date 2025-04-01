Pierce the Veil adds fall leg to I Can't Hear You tour

Pierce the Veil has added a fall leg to their upcoming U.S. I Can't Hear You tour.

The newly announced shows run from Oct. 14 in Oklahoma City to Oct. 30 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Presales begin Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit PiercetheVeil.net.

The I Can't Hear You tour launches in May and will feature a career-spanning set of songs from all five of Pierce the Veil's albums. Depending on the date, artists including Sleeping with Sirens, Beach Weather and HEALTH will also be on the bill.

