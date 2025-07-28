Photos of Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam, Nirvana & more going on display in Chicago exhibition

Photos of artists including Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam and Nirvana will go on display as part of an upcoming exhibition held in Chicago.

Alternative Nation: A Retrospective, presented by Behind the Gallery, shows "a raw, unfiltered look at the rise of alternative music and culture from the 1990s through the early 2000s," according to a press release.

"This show isn't just a trip down memory lane—it's a time capsule of a moment when music felt dangerous, emotional, and deeply human," says Behind the Gallery founder and curator Stephen Dallimore. "Each photographer was there, trusted by the bands, and that connection comes through in every frame. It's raw, it's real, and it's long overdue."

Other artists captured in the exhibition include Alice in Chains, Nine Inch Nails, The Smashing Pumpkins, Soundgarden, The White Stripes, Björk and Danzig.

Alternative Nation: A Retrospective will be open Aug. 15 through Aug. 20 at the Chicago cocktail bar After.

