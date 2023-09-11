Phoenix jams "After Midnight" with Clairo at MSG show

Phoenix's show at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Saturday, September 9, featured a surprise appearance by Clairo.

According to setlist.fm, the "Sofia" artist joined the French outfit for a joint rendition of their song "After Midnight," which they released a collaborative version of in March. The original track appears on Phoenix's latest album, 2022's Alpha Zulu.

Following the performance, Clairo shared an Instagram post, reading, "@wearephoenix thanks for having me."

The MSG show marked the penultimate stop on Phoenix's Summer Odyssey co-headlining tour with Beck. The joint outing wrapped Sunday, September 10, in Columbia, Maryland.

