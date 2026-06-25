Phoebe Bridgers premieres new single 'Lost Boys' off upcoming ﻿'Lost Weekend'﻿ album

'Lost Weekend' album artwork. (Dead Oceans)
By Josh Johnson

Phoebe Bridgers has premiered a new song called "Lost Boys," the first single off her upcoming album, Lost Weekend.

The track features Bridgers' boygenius bandmates Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker on vocals, and Jack Antonoff on drums, among other instruments.

The accompanying "Lost Boys" music video stars Bridgers LARPing as an elf princess. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

Lost Weekend marks Bridgers' third studio effort and the much-anticipated follow-up to 2020's Punisher. It's due out Aug. 14.

Bridgers will launch a U.S. arena tour in September, which is already completely sold out.

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