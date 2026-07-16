Phoebe Bridgers performs on ﻿'The Tonight Show'﻿ again + releases acoustic 'Lost Boys'

"Lost Boys (Acoustic)" single artwork. (Dead Oceans; Credit: Chris Maggio)
By Josh Johnson

Phoebe Bridgers returned to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday for her second-straight surprise performance.

After making an unannounced appearance on the NBC show Tuesday to play the TV debut of her new single, "Lost Boys," Bridgers' follow-up performance featured a stripped-down acoustic version of the track.

While Bridgers was backed by a band of children for the first Fallon set, she was accompanied by veteran musicians for the second performance.

The acoustic version also featured Bridgers quietly whispering the "one, two, three" part in the bridge, which is screamed on the original recording.

You can listen to an official studio version of the acoustic "Lost Boys" via digital outlets.

"Lost Boys" is the lead single off Bridgers' upcoming third album, Lost Weekend, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2020's Punisher. The record is due out Aug. 14.

Bridgers will launch a sold-out U.S. arena tour in September.

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