Phoebe Bridgers announces new album, ﻿'Lost Weekend'

'Lost Weekend' album artwork. (Dead Oceans)
By Josh Johnson

Phoebe Bridgers has announced a new album called Lost Weekend.

The third full-length effort from the "Kyoto" artist is due out Aug. 14. It marks her first album in six years, following 2020's Punisher.

"Bridgers is at the height of her powers," a press release reads. "A master, taking nothing more seriously than this craft, refining here many of the motifs that distinguished her work previously on this new album that's otherwise, everywhere, full of surprises."

The full track list for Lost Weekend has yet to be revealed, but its Apple Music listing includes 16 songs. Meanwhile, a YouTube listing suggests that the title track will premiere Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Bridgers will launch a U.S. arena tour, which is already completely sold out, in September.

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