Phish sends Drew Carey signed blender because, well, you know

Continuing the storied tradition of questionable social media posts that become all too real, Phish has sent Drew Carey a signed blender.

If you're unfamiliar as to why any of this would be happening — first of all, good for you — the Whose Line Is It Anyway? star and The Price Is Right host posted that he would "stick my d*** in a blender and swear off p**** for the rest of my life" for another chance to see Phish at the Las Vegas Sphere after experiencing one of their residency shows at the high tech venue.

"Bro I met God tonight for real," Carey added of his experience. "I feel like I just got saved by Jesus no lie."

Phish has now provided the necessary tool to go through with his threat, autographed by frontman Trey Anastasio alongside the inscription, "Thank you Drew! See you next time, happy blending!"

The blender is also accompanied by a note reading, "So thrilled that you could be at the Sphere with us! Hope you enjoy this gift and lets do it again. Sending mountains of love."

Phish will launch their non-Sphere summer tour in July.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.