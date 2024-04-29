Phish sends Drew Carey signed blender because, well, you know

Phish Live at Sphere Rich Fury/Sphere Entertainment/Getty Images for Sphere Entertainment (Rich Fury/Sphere Entertainment/Getty Images for Sphere Entertai)

By Josh Johnson

Continuing the storied tradition of questionable social media posts that become all too real, Phish has sent Drew Carey a signed blender.

If you're unfamiliar as to why any of this would be happening — first of all, good for you — the Whose Line Is It Anyway? star and The Price Is Right host posted that he would "stick my d*** in a blender and swear off p**** for the rest of my life" for another chance to see Phish at the Las Vegas Sphere after experiencing one of their residency shows at the high tech venue.

"Bro I met God tonight for real," Carey added of his experience. "I feel like I just got saved by Jesus no lie."

Phish has now provided the necessary tool to go through with his threat, autographed by frontman Trey Anastasio alongside the inscription, "Thank you Drew! See you next time, happy blending!"

The blender is also accompanied by a note reading, "So thrilled that you could be at the Sphere with us! Hope you enjoy this gift and lets do it again. Sending mountains of love."

Phish will launch their non-Sphere summer tour in July.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!