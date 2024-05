Phantogram is prepping a new single.

The "Fall in Love" duo will drop a track called "All a Mystery" on Friday, May 31. It follows their 2020 album, Ceremony.

"A little bit of the mystery revealed…," Phantogram teases in a Facebook post. You can presave "All a Mystery" now.

Phantogram will be on tour with Kings of Leon starting in August.

