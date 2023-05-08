Phantogram & Big Boi reunite Big Grams during Shaky Knees festival

Last weekend's Shaky Knees saw the return of Big Grams.

Phantogram and Outkast rapper Big Boi reunited for their collaborative project during the former's show at the Atlanta festival.

According to Setlist.fm, the set closed out with performances of the songs "Born to Shine" and "Fell in the Sun," both of which appear on Big Grams' 2015 self-titled debut EP.

You can watch footage of the reunion posted to Phantogram and Big Boi's Instagram Stories.

That Big Grams EP remains the project's most recent release, and the group hasn't toured since 2016. One of Big Boi's Stories reads, "Big Grams 2," perhaps hinting at more music coming in the future.

