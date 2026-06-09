Peter Bjorn and John announce 20th anniversary ﻿'Writer's Block'﻿ US dates

Peter Bjorn and John have been whistling along to "Young Folks" for two decades now and will be celebrating the milestone with a U.S. tour.

The Swedish outfit has announced a run of U.S. dates marking the 20th anniversary of their 2006 album, Writer's Block, which spawned the whistle-filled "Young Folks."

The trek spans from Oct. 14 in Los Angeles to Oct. 25 in Miami and will feature a performance of Writer's Block in full each night.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit PeterBjornandJohn.com.

Peter Bjorn and John previously performed Writer's Block in full during a U.S. tour in 2025.

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