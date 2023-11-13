Pet supply company announces dog collars inspired by Bad Religion, Misfits & more

Caninus Collars

By Josh Johnson

If your kid has grown out of their Black Flag onesie, maybe your dog can help prove your punk rock cred.

The pet supply company Caninus Collars has announced a new line of dog collars featuring the official, licensed logos of bands including Bad Religion, Misfits, Dropkick Murphys and Descendents.

Caninus Collars was founded by Rachel Rosen, who used to play in the band Caninus, which used the barking of two pit bulls, named Basil and Budgie, for lead vocals. Basil and Budgie have since gone to the great dog park in the sky, leading Rosen to continue combining her love for both dogs and music with Caninus Collars.

For more info, visit CaninusCollars.com.

