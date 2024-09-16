Perry Farrell apologizes for "inexcusable behavior" following Jane's Addiction tour cancellation

Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell has put out a statement addressing the onstage fight he had with guitarist Dave Navarro, which has led to the band canceling the remainder of their U.S. tour.

As previously reported, the altercation took place during a show Friday in Boston, during which Farrell forcibly checked his shoulder into Navarro and continued to talk angrily at him before throwing a punch. Farrell was eventually surrounded by stage personnel and the show came to an abrupt end.

"This weekend has been incredibly difficult and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologize to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday’s show," Farrell now says. "Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation."

After canceling the next show on their schedule, Jane's announced Monday that they are taking "some time away as a group" and are scrapping the rest of their tour. In their own statement, Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins write, "Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour."

"Our concern for [Farrell's] personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative," they added. "We hope that he will find the help he needs."

