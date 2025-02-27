Perry Farrell thought Green Day was a 'boy band,' according to new Lollapalooza book

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong has some not-so-nice words about Perry Farrell in the upcoming book Lollapalooza: The Uncensored Story of Alternative Rock's Wildest Festival.

As its title suggests, the book goes into the history of Lollapalooza, which the Jane's Addiction frontman co-founded. In an excerpt posted to Stereogum, Armstrong talks about the difficulties he had with Farrell ahead of Green Day playing Lolla 1994.

"Perry was a f****** a******, straight up," Armstrong says. "He wasn't a part of that conversation, because he'd checked out, but they asked us to play it and we said yes. And it was going to be the Boredoms on the first half, and us on the second half as the opening band. And then all of a sudden, he comes back in and he's like, 'I don't want them on the bill.'"

John Rubeli, Lolla's second-stage manager between 1993 and 1995, says Farrell thought Green Day was a "boy band."

"He was like, 'They're a boy band. I don't want to book a boy band,'" Rubeli says. "I was getting a lot of pressure from the label and management, like, 'You gotta convince Perry.'"

Farrell eventually relented and allowed Green Day on the bill, but it left Armstrong with a sour taste in his mouth.

"For us it was really disappointing, because Perry was someone that we really respected," Armstrong says. "I think that made us want to play it even more, actually, because we wanted to prove that he had his head very far up his own a**."

Along with Farrell, Billy Corgan doesn't come out of the excerpt unscathed. The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne says that the Smashing Pumpkins frontman was "such a raging a*******."

Lollapalooza: The Uncensored Story of Alternative Rock's Wildest Festival is due out March 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.