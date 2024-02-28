Perry Farrell "would never say never" to more Porno for Pyros shows

It's a time-honored tradition for bands to reunite years following a "farewell" tour, but Perry Farrell is already getting ahead of that.

The Farrell-led band Porno for Pyros is currently in the middle of what's being promoted as their goodbye trek. However, Farrell tells Billboard that he "would never say never" to future Pyros activity.

"It really depends on what goes down," Farrell says. "If we all enjoy each other's, not just company but each other's musicianship, how we are playing on stage ... That's the most important thing."

"I see Porno as a project," he adds. "I have projects that I do in my life. Porno's a very important one."

The last Porno for Pyros show is scheduled for March 1 in Montclair, New Jersey. Meanwhile, Farrell is among the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees as part of Jane's Addiction. As for his thoughts on possibly getting inducted, he muses, "I would like the world to view Jane's in the same light as the greats, but that's as far as it goes."

"I don't really get off on trophies," Farrell says. "I've always kind of felt like I'm on my own island. It's nice of them to consider me, [but] I'm not so sure I belong there."

If anybody chooses to include Jane's on their fan vote ballot, Farrell says, "That's up to you. If you're gonna do it, check off Cher's box, too."

