Perfect collaboration? Rivers Cuomo volunteers to work on a Taylor Swift rock album

Lorne Thomson/Redferns

By Josh Johnson

Taylor Swift has already collaborated with alternative artists including Bleachers' Jack Antonoff, HAIM and The National's Aaron Dessner, but if she ever wanted to make a full-on rock record, Rivers Cuomo is volunteering his services.

In an interview with NME, the Weezer frontman was reminded of when he starred in a commercial for the 2009 video game Band Hero, a spin-off of Guitar Hero, alongside Swift, blink-182's Travis Barker and Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz. In a behind-the-scenes interview, Swift called the trio "some of my musical heroes."

When asked whether the commercial ever led to talk of collaborating with the pop superstar, Cuomo replies, "No, we've never talked about that. That never occurred to me."

Cuomo then adds, "If she ever wants to make a rock album, I'd love to help out!"

"I have a feeling that I would get the call from Miley Cyrus first though!" he laughs. "That would be very cool."

Cyrus, of course, has previously covered rock classics including Temple of the Dog's "Say Hello 2 Heaven" and Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters." Her 2020 album, Plastic Hearts, features guest spots from Joan Jett, Billy Idol and Stevie Nicks.

Cuomo, meanwhile, is prepping for Weezer's 30th anniversary Blue Album tour, which launches in the U.S. in September.

